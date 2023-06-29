Livestock records system will be delivered five years late, auditor reports

The report said delays meant the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (Daera) has lost nearly half the 12-year operating period of the new system and has incurred an additional £6 million of internal costs.

The report examined the process of replacing the APHIS system with the Northern Ireland Food Animal Information System (NIFAIS), designed to record real-time information on animal movements and animal health.

The information is used for multiple purposes, including disease management, providing assurance to customers and consumers, and to verify funding applications.

The report said the new computer system would cost Daera approximately £64 million to complete.

The report said: “The NIFAIS contract was awarded in 2016 based on a nine-year term including an initial three-years to build the system. Current expectations are that the system will be complete in 2024, more than five years behind schedule and with less than a year of the contract remaining, although there are options to extend it by up to six years.”

Meanwhile, the APHIS system continues to operate at an annual cost of £500,000 while its replacement is being built.

The report said: “APHIS has been operating beyond its contract tenure since 2008 and cannot be switched off until NIFAIS is complete.

“The contract has overrun its terms by 16 years and the department continues to rely on a technology platform that is over 20 years old.”

The audit said Daera had encountered several issues over the course of the new system's development which had contributed to delays.

It said the delays were due to several issues, including a lack of understanding of complex system functionality, Daera staff without appropriate skills assigned to the project and communications with the supplier broke down when serious issues arose.

