News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING
Asda issues urgent recall for more than 10 ‘unsafe to eat’ snacks
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks
Child, 2, dies after being hit by car at holiday park
Police officer struck by train while saving man dies in hospital

Local MLA Stephen Dunne: Industrial scale fly-tipping needs action at Craigantlet Hills

North Down DUP MLA Stephen Dunne has condemned another industrial-scale fly-tipping incident in the Craigantlet Hills area.
By Darryl Armitage
Published 31st Aug 2023, 14:30 BST- 1 min read

The MLA said: “I am extremely disappointed that more tyres have been dumped yet again in this forest opening on the Ballymoney Road in Craigantlet.

“Over the weekend a concerned resident informed me that several used tyres had been dumped on Saturday. There was then a second dumping of an even larger quantity of tyres ruining this picturesque countryside area and destroying the natural environment.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“This has been reported to the council for clearing and I do appreciate their ongoing work in removing the material which has been left behind.

MLA Stephen Dunne at a fly-tipping site in the Craigantlet Hills, Co Down. Picture: Stephen DunneMLA Stephen Dunne at a fly-tipping site in the Craigantlet Hills, Co Down. Picture: Stephen Dunne
MLA Stephen Dunne at a fly-tipping site in the Craigantlet Hills, Co Down. Picture: Stephen Dunne
Most Popular

“However, more needs to be done to deter those responsible and I would like to see CCTV erected in the area.”

Mr Dunne concluded: “This environmental vandalism cannot be allowed to continue, our rural areas should be treated with the care and respect they deserve and the people creating this mess should face the consequences for their reckless and totally unacceptable actions.”

Have you spotted any other fly-tipping happening around the country? Send your photos and videos to [email protected].

Related topics:DUPCCTV