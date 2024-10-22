Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Agriculture experts have taken delivery of a special vessel to help with their research of blue green algae in Lough Neagh.

Department of Agriculture and Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) Minister Andrew Muir visited Ballyronan Marina on the western shore of Lough Neagh to officially hand over the research vessel “Salar” from the to the Agri-Food and Biosciences Institute (AFBI), to aid with their research programme into blue green algae in Lough Neagh.

DAERA said the vessel is a flexible, adaptable and value for money solution to perform essential research on the biological and environmental processes which influence water quality and the ecological integrity in Lough Neagh.

Scientists will use the vessel as a platform to further understand the interactions between nutrients in sediment and water, the ecological function and status of the lough, the influence of biological elements such as zebra mussels and cyanobacteria (blue-green algae) and plankton.

AFBI Freshwater scientist, Faye Shiels with DAERA Minister Andrew Muir pictured at the handover of the research vessel SALAR in Ballyronan Marina. Photo: Aaron McCracken

The vessel provides a new capability not currently available in the lough, which enables AFBI to develop the science programme and build on its 50-year water quality monitoring programme.

Minister Muir said: “My Department has reviewed how its vessels can be best utilised, and the transfer of this asset represents both value to the public purse as well as my commitment to address the blue green algae crisis in our waterways.

“Through collaboration and dedicated research, this new research platform will help deliver my vision to have a healthy, resilient environment with high water quality status and environment standards thereby contributing to the health and wellbeing of our citizens.”

Pieter-Jan Schön, Director of Environment and Marine Science at AFBI said: “AFBI is delighted to accept the transfer of operational control of the Research Vessel Salar from the Department. The sharing of resources demonstrates the strong joined up approach within the public sector to better support the recovery of the Lough ecosystem.”

The 21-year-old vessel underwent inspections, repairs and sea trials between April and August 2024 to satisfy AFBI of the seaworthiness and suitability of the boat for its research purposes.