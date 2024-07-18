Lough Neagh latest: 37-point plan is 'a first step' to cleaning up the toxic mess of blue-green algae

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

​A group set up to discuss the future of Lough Neagh has hailed the 37-point action plan to help clean it up.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​The Lough Neagh Partnership has 28 members on its board, including councillors, the RSPB, sand-and-gravel firm Norman Emerson & Sons, Lough Neagh Fishermen’s Co-Operative Society, Shanes Castle Estates, and Antrim Boating Club.

It has been in existence since 2003.

PACEMAKER, BELFAST, 17/7/2024: Algae in the harbour at Ballyronan marina on the shore of Lough Neagh today. PICTURE BY STEPHEN DAVISON

Gary McErlain from the Lough Neagh Fishermen’s Co-Op, and chairman of the partnership, said: “We appreciate the work that has gone into developing the 37-point plan and minister Muir is to be commended for his commitment in driving it forward to approval by the Northern Ireland Executive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Lough Neagh Partnership has never lost sight of the need for the plan to be developed and implemented for the future of the Lough, meeting with representatives of the main political parties, and consistently campaigning for action to be taken, especially in relation to the toxic blue-green algae which has resurfaced lately.

“Approving the plan marks an important and positive step in beginning to address the future of Lough Neagh and we are very pleased that it has been agreed today.

“It’s a momentous day for everyone who lives around the shoreline, who plays on the beaches and like myself, a seventh generation fisherman, who makes a living from the lough.

“However we would caution that the real work starts now as nothing has been done on the ground as yet.