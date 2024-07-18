Lough Neagh latest: 37-point plan is 'a first step' to cleaning up the toxic mess of blue-green algae
The Lough Neagh Partnership has 28 members on its board, including councillors, the RSPB, sand-and-gravel firm Norman Emerson & Sons, Lough Neagh Fishermen’s Co-Operative Society, Shanes Castle Estates, and Antrim Boating Club.
It has been in existence since 2003.
Gary McErlain from the Lough Neagh Fishermen’s Co-Op, and chairman of the partnership, said: “We appreciate the work that has gone into developing the 37-point plan and minister Muir is to be commended for his commitment in driving it forward to approval by the Northern Ireland Executive.
“Lough Neagh Partnership has never lost sight of the need for the plan to be developed and implemented for the future of the Lough, meeting with representatives of the main political parties, and consistently campaigning for action to be taken, especially in relation to the toxic blue-green algae which has resurfaced lately.
“Approving the plan marks an important and positive step in beginning to address the future of Lough Neagh and we are very pleased that it has been agreed today.
“It’s a momentous day for everyone who lives around the shoreline, who plays on the beaches and like myself, a seventh generation fisherman, who makes a living from the lough.
“However we would caution that the real work starts now as nothing has been done on the ground as yet.
"Therefore we look forward to working closely with DAERA to deliver the plan with immediate effect.”