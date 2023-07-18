Lower Ballinderry man completes his epic trek on a Massey Ferguson

Michael Timmons from Lower Ballinderry has just completed the challenge of driving round all the counties of Northern Ireland on a Massey Ferguson.Michael began on 27th April 2023, and he has completed over 200 miles on the tractor over three days to raise vital funds for the Mandeville Unit (specialist cancer unit) at Craigavon Area Hospital.Michael’s late wife Joan was treated at the Mandeville Unit and received exceptional care.He explained: “As a family we are hoping to raise as much money as we possibly can for this very worthy cause and every penny raised will be going directly to fund their work.“Over £11,500 has been raised to date for this amazing cause and we are overwhelmed by the generosity and support we have received so far.”Donations can be made online through the GoFundMe page and any donation, no matter how small, is greatly appreciated. Visit GoFundMe.com and search for ‘Six Counties Tractor Run’.