Messrs John Robson Ltd hold New Year sales in their Belfast mart (1927)

Messrs John Robson Ltd had opened their New Year sales with exceptionally good shows during this week in 1927, reported the News Letter.

On the Monday at the sale of fat sheep and lambs the entries were very large, and there was an excellent attendance of customers, “trade being the best experienced for some time”.

Many lots of well-finished blackface wethers were on offer, and for top quality sorts and prices ranged from 60s to 67s. Mr G H Nelson secured the top price of the yard.

Smaller wethers “of handy weights” made from 50s to 55s of these “the supplies were largely made up”.

The YFCU champion bullock at the popular Allam's show and sale at Balmoral in December 2007 was owned by Stephen O'Kane from Garvagh (left), who is pictured with with sponsor, Ryan McDowell from Dunbia and judge David Clarke from Lanarkshire.

There were many excellent consignments of cross-bred lambs, and these also met “very ready demand, from ls 1d to 1s 2d per lb dead-weight being the prices; 64s was the highest price, Mr Coulter, of Comber, being owner in this case; “55s to 60s was frequently received”.

Small lambs were also in very much better demand, “40s to 50s being the ruling values”.

There were some excellent consignments of white ewes, “and from 65s to 80s were the prevailing prices”.

Rams made up to 90s.

YFCU vice president Smyth McCann and Ryan McDowell, Dunbia, join Ben Sinnamon from Castlecaulfield YFC whose Charolais steer picked was fourth in the YFCU bullock class at the 2007 Allam's show and sale

Blackface ewes also advanced in price the News Letter reported with top quality sorts making from 50s to 56s and secondary sorts from 40s to 50s Some nice hoggets by Mr Sherry, of Armagh, made 75s.

The News Letter noted: “At the present time there seems to be a very much better outlook for feeders of sheep and lambs, as there is a good demand by local butchers, and the cross-Channel markets are steadily advancing.

“Feeders having sheep and lambs for sale are advised to consult Messrs Robson in their sales.”

At their sale on the Tuesday the first had a large turnout of fat bulls, bullocks, and heifers, “and some excellent consignments of Co Down-fed cattle were in the market”.

Smyth McCann and Ryan McDowell join Steven O’Kane from Garvagh YFC whose Limousin heifer picked up third place

There was a good attendance of customers all day, and trade was very bright 50s was frequently received for top quality sorts, particularly heifers, and for secondary sorts to 44s to 46s were the ruling values.

There were many lots of baby beef on offer, and 48s to 50s was easily obtained for top quality sorts. As usual the sale opened with fat bulls. Mr Jones obtained the price for a black Aberdeen Angus bull, “£31 being the price”, Mr Grant, of Banbridge, obtained £20 for a baby bull which was just slightly over 8cwts; and a young heifer which was offered by James Russell, of Killinchy, was sold to Mr Mr Rainey, of Ballyclare, at £28 15s. Mr Rainey obtained the top price for young young cattle, two of his bullocks making slightly over 50s per cwt.

Fat bullocks made up to £29 10s, fat heifers to £27, and fat cows to £28 15s.

In the fat cow ring there was a splendid show of cows and another advance was recorded in prices, noted the News Letter, 40s to 42s per cwt being frequently received, and many cows made over £25 each.

Smyth McCann and Ryan McDowell join Eamon McGarry from Crumlin YFC whose Baby British Belgian Blue heifer picked up fourth place

The News Letter reported: “There was grand attendance of customers, and bidding from beginning to end was very keen, a complete clearance being effected.”

In the store ring dairy cows were shown in average numbers, and trade for useful sorts was exceptionally keen. The top price received was £30.

There were few stores in offer, and trade for these were “very dull” and “a clearance was hard to effect”.

Meanwhile, the weekly sale of fat sheep had been held in Oxford Mart, Oxford Street, Belfast, by Messrs R J Allams Limited, on the Monday.

The News Letter reported: “There was an exceedingly large entry and a correspondingly big attendance of buyers. Many lots of choice Blackfaced wethers were forward, and prices for these ranged between 50s and 685 for the best sorts. Other lots made between and 49s.

“There were some exceptionally good pens of Blackfaced ewes, the top price realised being 58s, and a number of lots made between 50s and that figure.

Smyth McCann and Ryan McDowell join Steven O’Kane whose Baby British Blonde steer picked up first place in the YFCU bullock class. Picture: Farming Life archives

“Although there was a fair turnout of heavy sheep, numbers were not nearly adequate to requirements, and as high as 30s each was realised

“The majority of the small lambs were bought for export at prices ranging from 37s to 55s.