Taking place for one day only from 10am-6pm, the artisan Speciality Food Fair is the focal point of the council’s annual food and drink events calendar and is expected to welcome families and friends in their droves from across the country and further afield.

The event will shine a well-deserved light on all things local, including ‘the best of the bunch’ in Northern Ireland food and drink producers, chefs, live music and more. Over the last year, Northern Ireland has both sustained many of our favourite independent producers and welcomed the launch of a whole host of new producers to cater to the growing demand for seeking out and enjoying local produce. Those familiar with the event will be glad to know that all the usual characteristic features are retained this year such as the Foodhall, Kitchen Sessions and Street Food hub, including locally produced craft drinks showcased in the ever-popular Café Bar Tent.

Commenting on the upcoming Moira Speciality Food Fair, Councillor John Laverty BEM, Chairman of the council’s Regeneration and Growth Committee, said: “This year we are immensely proud to host our eighth Moira Speciality Food Fair. The Food Fair will see the return of a diverse range of local artisan producers from the Lisburn and Castlereagh area and we are also delighted to welcome many from around Northern Ireland. We have a few producers and street food vendors who have been regulars on the exhibitor list since we launched the first Moira Speciality Food Fair in 2015. Every year there are fresh ideas and innovations which result in an abundance of new producers joining us to keep things fresh in the Foodhall, Demo Kitchen and Street Food hub.”

Pictured at the launch of this year's Moira Speciality Food Fair are, Rebecca Vance, RARE Grazing NI, Councillor John Laverty MBE, chairman of the Regeneration & Growth Committee, Aaron Heasley, Moon Gelato and Massimo Fierro, Pizza Street. Picture: LCCC

Those Moira Speciality Food Fair favourites that you’ll expect to find such as Round House Bakery, Ispini Charcuterie, Moon Gelato, Ballylisk Dairies and Tom and Ollie will be in residence. Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council is also proud to welcome some new local businesses to this year’s event including Rhiannon’s Cakes and Bakes alongside The Little Popcorn Shop, In the Mix and new artisan Street Food producer, The Gardener’s Kitchen. The Street Food offering will also feature Food Fair favourites The Hatch and Tribal Burger among others returning and new ventures to tempt the tastebuds.

There will be something to entertain all the family with chef demos and expert talks in the Kitchen Sessions, children’s activities that will include garden games, art and crafts, face painting and balloon modelling. Music is always an integral part of the event and this year there will be a fabulous mix of big bands, choirs and acoustic musicians to provide a lively backdrop to the social hub for which the event is renowned. The Café Craft Bar tent will be hosted by Hilden Brewery.

Entry and parking are free. Onsite parking in the Demesne grounds will be supervised with parking including provision for accessible parking. Dogs on leads are welcome but are not permitted in the main Foodhall.

