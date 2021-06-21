Molly is top achiever in the ABP Challenge

Molly’s journey through the competition began as a Year 11 pupil at Aughnacloy College. The knowledge and hands-on experience gained from taking part in ABP’s Youth Challenge along with a strong set of GCSE results put Molly in a perfect position to pursue her chosen study pathway with CAFRE.

Two years on, and having completed the first year of the Level 3 Advanced Technical Extended Diploma in Agriculture, Molly is about to embark on a one year sandwich placement in dairying with the Agri-Food and Biosciences Institute (AFBI).

On receiving her award, Molly said: “The ABP Angus Youth Challenge has given me the opportunity of a lifetime and I am very thankful for it.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It has given me the confidence and drive to believe in myself, helped me improve my teamwork and presentation skills and it has lead me to CAFRE to study agriculture, something that I love and am passionate about.”

Molly goes on to say that: “ABP’s Angus Youth Challenge helped me to learn more about the ‘farm to fork’ aspects of farming and about all the different career routes that you can follow in the agri-food sector.

“It’s also gave me the skills and confidence to thrive on the study pathway that I have chosen with CAFRE.

“I’ve just finished the first year of my course at Greenmount and have loved every minute of it!

“The lecturers have given me so much support and guidance and the ‘learning by doing’ approach allows me to gain so much more knowledge and experience which definitely helps my studies.

“Amongst stiff competition, I’m very proud of this award and I am excited about what the future holds for me.”

Congratulating Molly on her achievements, college director, Martin McKendry said: “I am delighted that Molly has been awarded Overall Outstanding Achiever for the 2019 class.

“The ABP Angus Youth Challenge is a fantastic initiative which develops life-skills at an early age. CAFRE is proud to support the project and nurture young talent wishing to pursue a career in the agri-food industry.

“Molly is a perfect example of someone with that desire where she has progressed to study at CAFRE and we are very proud of her achievements.”