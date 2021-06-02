Moycraig YFC get on their bikes
On Friday 21st May at 6pm Moycraig members began a 24 hour charity cycle at Moycraig Club Hall.
Members, past and present, of all ages, completed one hour slots on two static bikes, in accordance with government and YFCU Covid guidelines.
Willing volunteers pedalled through the night and completed the challenge at 6pm the following day, having cycled a total distance of 1100km on the two bikes.
The chosen charities for the 24 hour sponsored cycle were Macmillan Cancer Support and Angel Wishes, both of which are very close to the heart of the club.
They were selected as Luke, one of the members, had been diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma in June 2020.
Thankfully he has responded well to his treatment, completing his chemotherapy in October and he is now back at school and starting to enjoy social activities again.
Both charities provide support for children, young people and their families as they go through their cancer treatment and beyond.
The club was overwhelmed by all the kind and encouraging messages of support and generous donations for the two charities.
An incredible £3805 was raised and Moycraig YFC would like to thank everyone who kindly donated in person or via the Just Giving page.
Also, Moycraig YFC wish to thank the team of volunteers who willingly gave up their time to cycle, especially those with late night and early morning slots.