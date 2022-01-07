New 65-home estate planned on southern edge of Magherafelt

The development zone

The application is for 65 homes, and was submitted two days before Christmas.

It calls for the demolition of an existing building on rural land adjacent to the Coolshinny area.

The aim is then to build 28 detached home, 30 semi-detached houses, one “chalet bungalow”, and six apartments.

This will all be accompanied by “associated garages, open space, access and site works”.

Specifically the location of the new estate is described in the blueprints as follows: “Land between 1 Spires Manor and 96 Moneymore Road (directly south and east of Spires Manor and south of Spires Integrated Primary School), Magherafelt.

Little else is clear about the plans, because there have been no accompanying documents uploaded onto the government’s planning portal yet. These are expected in due course.

