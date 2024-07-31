New Zealand Dairy Careers announces exciting work exchange scheme for young British and Irish dairy farmers

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

New Zealand Dairy Careers (NZDC) has announced a fantastic opportunity for young dairy farmers from the UK and Ireland.

They have teamed up to offer an Immigration New Zealand approved Work Exchange Scheme, perfect for 18-30 year-olds looking to expand their horizons.

NZDC is proud to be the only Immigration New Zealand approved organisation with this accreditation for the dairy industry.

This means that even if you’ve already used a New Zealand Working Holiday Scheme visa you can return to New Zealand for another incredible experience.

Under this scheme, participants from the UK can spend six to 12 months in New Zealand's vibrant dairy industry. It’s a fantastic chance to gain new skills and knowledge in a diverse agricultural setting and enjoy a second season in beautiful New Zealand.

“We’re delighted to offer this opportunity, which is the result of nearly a decade of collaboration between UK and New Zealand to support the dairy industries in both countries during their busy periods. This scheme shows our commitment to fostering international cooperation in agriculture and empowering the next generation of dairy professionals,” said Matt Jones, director of NZDC.

“We’re excited to work with NZDC to facilitate this exchange of talent and expertise between New Zealand, the UK and we have a database of people looking at coming to experience how dairy farming is done in another part of the world. Experienced dairy staff in New Zealand are interested to learn more about housing and feeding animals in covered barn situations,” added Matt.

“This programme provides valuable learning opportunities and promotes collaboration within the global dairy community.”

The NZDC Work Exchange Scheme is all about cultural exchange, skill development, and career growth for those in the dairy farming industry.

Participants will get to immerse themselves in a new country, gain hands-on agricultural experience, and make lifelong connections.

Molly from Ireland has been working in New Zealand on a dairy farm in Canterbury for the past eight months.

She said: “I moved here eight months ago and it’s been an amazing experience. If you're thinking about moving to New Zealand, I highly recommend it. The work hours are great, and you get plenty of time to travel and explore.”

Key highlights of the NZDC Work Exchange Programme include:

UK citizens who have already used their New Zealand Working Holiday Visa allocation are also eligible to apply for this Work Exchange Scheme.

Paid job placements for young UK citizens on dairy farms in New Zealand with average wages ranging from $25 to $33 per hour.

On-the-job training in various aspects of dairy farming, including animal health, pasture management, and farm maintenance.

Accommodation options, pastoral support services, assistance with visa applications, travel arrangements, and airport transfers.

Applications for the programme are now open to UK citizens aged 18 to 30 with at least 12 months of practical farming experience.

Interested candidates can visit the NZDC website for more information on eligibility criteria and application procedures.

This is a great opportunity to come Down Under and enjoy their summer which is just around the corner.

As leaders in the dairy industry, NZDC is committed to providing transformative opportunities for young farmers around the world.

By joining forces, we aim to create a global network of skilled and passionate individuals driving innovation and sustainability in agriculture.