Newry Show 2025: Record livestock entries make for a wonderful day, as Victorious Season emerges victorious!

A record entry of dairy and beef cattle, sheep and goats combined to make Newry Show 2025 an outstanding success.

Judging carried on until late in the afternoon with the many visitors in attendance getting an opportunity to view, close up, a selection of truly elite livestock.

“We have had a tremendous day,” confirmed Newry Show Chairman: Brian Lockhart.

“And we want to build on this for the future.”

Enjoying their day at Newry Show 2025, having won the Lanark Blackface reserve title, is the McCrory family from Dromore in Co Down. Left to right: Brian, Ella-Louise, Alicia, Bella-Rose and Olivia Jane

The inter-breed dairy championship was won by Potterswalls Victorious Season EX93. Bred and exhibited by the Fleming family, from Seaforde in Co Down, this eye-catching Jersey third calver looked an absolute picture in the ring.

Her Newry success adds to the Jersey reserve championship, which she tied down at this year’s Balmoral Show.

Victorious Season produced 8.000 litres of milk during her last lactation: she calved for the third time back in April.

Cyril Millar, from Coleraine, judged the dairy classes at this year’s Newry Show. He described his champion as a perfect example of the Jersey breed, adding.

Enjoying the fun at Newry Show 2025: Killian and Eábha Murray, from Keady in Co Armagh with their mum: Reshida

“She has a tremendous udder and excellent locomotion. All being well, she can look forward to a very successful future in the show ring.”

Competition was equally strong in the beef cattle classes held at Newry Show 2025 with the tremendous Simmental cow, Ballinalare Farm Nikita, selected as the beef inter-breed champion.

It’s turning out to be another show season of note for this truly elite cow: she has graced the show rings over recent weeks with twin claves at foot.

Her Newry victory adds to the inter-breed title secured at the recent Saintfield Show.

The supreme dairy champion at Newry Show 2025 with breeder Ashley Fleming and judge: Cyril Millar (right)

Inter-breed judge, Gary Hanna, described his champion as an exceptional animal, full of Simmental breed character.

Nikita enjoyed an exceptional career as a heifer, winning the Simmental National Championships on two occasions. And she is now set fair to continue on her winning ways as a young cow

The native inter-beef beef breed championship was awarded to an outstanding Red Aberdeen Angus heifer: Glenbrae Red Mouse Z166.

She was bred and exhibited by the Dodd family, from Saintfield, and is due to calve later in the year.

The heifer has already enjoyed tremendous success so far in 2025, competing well at Balmoral, Lurgan and Armagh Shows.

The inter-breed sheep championship at Newry was won by Joanne Reid, from Armagh, with a Dutch Spotted ewe.

Judge, Jim Aiken, from Dromara in Co Down, described his champion as an extremely impressive with excellent breed characteristics.