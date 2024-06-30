Newry Show: Beef inter-breed champ Rathkeeland Tendresse ticks all the boxes

Enjoying their day at Newry Show were the Rooney family from Newry, Paul and Kamila with son Oskar

Judging in the cattle rings continued through until late in the afternoon, such were the number of animals involved.

The man given the challenge of judging the beef inter-breed champion classes was David Connolly, from Ballynahinch in Co Down.

He said that he was looking for animals that would improve the breeding merit of any herd. And there’s no doubt that his champion of the day ticks this box and then some.

The dairy inter-breed champion with owner Ashley Fleming and judge Leiza Montgomery

The animal in question is a 28-month old heifer, bred and exhibited by the Crawford family from Co Fermanagh. Adding to her attraction is the fact that Rathkeeland Tendresse is in calf.

Mr Connolly said: “She is breed perfect, has tremendous presence in the ring and great locomotion. In addition, she has tremendous conformation and really fills the eye.”

Tendresse has been catching the eye of judges for the past two years. The heifer had a tremendous career as a calf and has carried this momentum into 2024 with excellent performances at Balmoral and Lurgan shows.

Meanwhile, in the dairy judging rings, it was a Jersey cow in milk that carried the day. Potteswalls Bontino Dawn calved for the fifth time three months ago.

Lucy Connolly, from Newry, taking a break in competition with her 14-year old Connemara horse Danny

She was bred and exhibited by the Fleming family, from Seaforde in Co Down. During her last lactation, the cow gave 9,200 litres of milk at 6.2% fat and 4.7% protein.

“This is her first outing of the year,” confirmed Ashley Fleming.

“The cow is now in full milk and we are delighted with the progress that she has made since her last calving.”

Leiza Montgomery, from Comber in Co Down, judged the dairy classes at Newry. She described her champion as an excellent example of the Jersey breed, adding: “She has tremendous dairy presence and looked really well in the ring. And the fact that the cow has had five calves can’t be overlooked. Breeding longevity is a tremendous trait in any dairy cow.”

Enjoying their day at Newry Show were (from left) John Henning, president, Royal Ulster Agricultural Society; Jim Harrison, secretary, Irish Shows Association; Brian Lockhart, chairman, Newry Show and Colin Henry, director Lurgan Show

Meanwhile, competition was equally competitive in the sheep rings. Stephen Fee, from Tempo in Co Fermanagh, judged the inter-breed classes at the event.

His champion was a truly eye-catching Texel ewe lamb, bred and exhibited by Martin McConville, from Rathfriland in Co Down.

Born on February 28, the animal in question had previously won the sheep inter-breed championship at Saintfield Show.

Mr Fee said: “The lamb has everything: tremendous breed character and excellent conformation.