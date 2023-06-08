News you can trust since 1737
Newtownards YFC to hold Father’s Day road run

Newtownards YFC are pleased to announce the return of their annual road run which will be taking place on Sunday, June 18th.
By Darryl Armitage
Published 8th Jun 2023, 10:24 BST- 1 min read

Starting at the sign posted field at the Six Road Ends. The run will go the following route: A48 Cotton Road, Dam Road, Bailie Road, Newtownards Road , Hogstown Road, Newtownards Road, High Bangor Road, Stockbridge Road, A2 Warren Road, Lower Balloo Road, Springwell Road, Hawe Road, Ballycrochan Road, A48 Cotton Road finish back at the starting field.

The field will be open at 12.30pm with a barbecue and the run starting at 1.30pm sharp.

All vehicles are welcome so come and bring the family along for an afternoon of family fun.

Newtownards YFC Father's Day road run will take place on Sunday, June 18th, starting at the sign posted field at the Six Road Ends
