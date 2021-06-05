Newtownards YFC to hold tractor run on Father’s Day

Plans are now firmly underway for the event which has been labelled as the Father’s Day tractor and road run which will, take place on Sunday, June 20th.

This is a special anniversary year for Newtownards YFC, which will see 90 years of the club celebrated.

It would be great to mark the occasion with 90 vehicles at the event, which organisers have opened up to all, tractors, cars, jeeps and they are pleased to say the route is also suitable for trucks and lorries.

The cost of the event is £10 per vehicle with proceeds being split between the club charity for the year, which is Prostate Cancer UK and club funds.

Registration for the event will begin at 2.30pm with the run commencing at 3pm sharp.

A barbecue and refreshments will be available on return to McKee’s yard.

So come along and join Newtownards YFC on what is set to be a fun day for all the family.

All social distancing guidelines will be followed at the event.