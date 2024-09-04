Newtownstewart YFC to hold club's first speed shear

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

On Saturday 21st September, Newtownstewart Young Farmers’ Club will hold their first ever speed shear at Beatties Pedigree Centre, 109 Glenpark Road, Omagh.

Entries are open to anyone who has the ability to shear sheep.

The event is very much as it says in the tin – the aim is to shear in as fast a time as possible, to a certain standard of shearing.

Newtownstewart YFC hope to welcome some of the biggest names in shearing who have made a name for themselves in both the national and international stages along to participate, as well as having renowned judges there on the night.

Shearers will compete in three separate categories: open, senior and intermediate, with a whopping prize pot of over £1000 up for grabs.

All entry enquiries can be brought to Dean on 07739030715.

There will be a bar and DJ all night, and is sure to be an evening filled with good competitive craic.

Tickets are available to purchase beforehand from Faith on 07931467438 and there will be limited entry on the door.

There is also a competition over on Newtownstewart YFC’s Facebook page to be in with the chance of winning two free tickets and a £40 bar tab.

Competition closes Sunday 15th September.

Meanwhile, the club’s first meeting of the year takes place on Tuesday 17th September 2024 at Strawletterdallon Hall, Newtownstewart, when the club will be having a fun information night with supper provided for all.