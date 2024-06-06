Next Friday is the date for upcoming Dungiven YFC tractor run
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Dungiven YFC will be holding a tractor run on Friday 14th June at 7pm at Limavady (Aghanloo) show grounds and finishing at McFarlane Animal Health yard in Dungiven.
All types of tractors welcome, the more the better.
£15 per tractor and that includes a drink and burger for the driver at McFarlane's afterwards for a barbecue.
The route is Aghanloo Show Grounds, Aghanloo Road, Seacoast Road, Lisnakilly Road, Linenhall Street, Limavady Main Street, Ballyclose Street, Church Street, Scroggy Road, Ballyquin Road, Derryyork Road, Drumrane Road, Dungiven Main Street, Garvagh Road, Legavallon Road, Gortnagross Road and McFarlane Animal Health.
The tractor run is aid for Cancer Research UK.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.