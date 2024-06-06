Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Dungiven YFC will be holding a tractor run on Friday 14th June at 7pm at Limavady (Aghanloo) show grounds and finishing at McFarlane Animal Health yard in Dungiven.

All types of tractors welcome, the more the better.

£15 per tractor and that includes a drink and burger for the driver at McFarlane's afterwards for a barbecue.

The route is Aghanloo Show Grounds, Aghanloo Road, Seacoast Road, Lisnakilly Road, Linenhall Street, Limavady Main Street, Ballyclose Street, Church Street, Scroggy Road, Ballyquin Road, Derryyork Road, Drumrane Road, Dungiven Main Street, Garvagh Road, Legavallon Road, Gortnagross Road and McFarlane Animal Health.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...