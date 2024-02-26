Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The findings come from research by the NFU Mutual, which show that 68% of dog owners now let their pet roam free in the countryside - and 8% admitted their dog chases livestock.

The NFU figures show the number of dog attacks on livestock in Northern Ireland doubled compared to 2022 and 2021.

Farm animals worth an estimated £147,000 were severely injured or killed by dogs in Northern Ireland in 2023.

The number of dog attacks on livestock in Northern Ireland doubled in 2023 with an increasing number of irresponsible people letting large dogs roam free right across the countryside. Photo: Stephen Barnes

The shocking statistics come from the NFU Mutual’s latest survey of over 1,100 dog owners across the UK.

Across the UK, dog attacks on livestock were estimated to cost £2.4 million last year, up nearly 30% compared to the previous year.

Martin Malone, Northern Ireland Manager at NFU Mutual, said: “Despite the cost fall, the doubling in the number of dog attacks on livestock in Northern Ireland over the past two years is incredibly alarming for the country’s farmers, especially as the 2024 lambing season gets underway and pregnant ewes and newborn lambs are vulnerable.

“We’ve heard reports from farmers about the complacency and naivety of some dog owners who regularly allow their pets to roam off-lead in the countryside, seemingly unaware of the carnage the dog could cause, then are horrified when an attack happens.

He added: “All dogs are capable of chasing, attacking and killing farm animals, regardless of breed, size or temperament.

“We’re urging all dog owners to be responsible for their pet and keep them on a lead when walked anywhere near livestock."

UFU deputy president William Irvine said: “On the mouth of lambing 2024, it is horrifying to see that dog attacks in NI doubled last year. Behind every statistic is a farm family that has experienced immense trauma and financial loss due to an attack on their livestock that could have been prevented. It’s extremely worrying that 68% of dog owners let their pet roam free in the countryside.