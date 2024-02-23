Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Vets have warned that despite a restored assembly, NI still faces a “serious threat" to public health and the agri-food economy when the EU blocks 51% of veterinary medicines coming into NI from GB next year.

In the wake of Brexit, the EU had granted a three year grace period on the restrictions from GB but the BVA said exactly the same issues will arise again in 2025 without a resolution.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Northern Ireland Branch of the British Veterinary Association (BVA) and the North of Ireland Veterinary Association issued a statement on the matter after electing Dr. Sharon Verner as their new President on Thursday night.

From left: BVA President Malcolm Morley, BVA NI Branch Senior Vice President Esther Skelly-Smith, new BVA NI Branch President Sharon Verner and BVA NI Branch Junior Vice President Kirsten Dunbar

Sharon said: "There have been plenty of challenges for Northern Ireland’s veterinary profession to overcome in recent years and many of these will continue during my year as President, such as finding a permanent solution to the long-standing, unresolved matter of ensuring continued access to veterinary medicines."

Sharon also praised Dr Esther Skelly-Smith for her "outstanding time" as President for the year previously, as well as Past President and Honorary Secretary Mark Little and outgoing Senior Vice President Fiona McFarland.

All of them worked exceptionally hard, she said, to secure the progress made so far on the veterinary medicines’ access issue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If unresolved, she said, it could see Northern Ireland lose access to up to 51% of veterinary medicines after the EU grace period ends at the end of 2025.

Recently the associations have welcomed the restoration of the NI Assembly and Executive as well as the new Veterinary Medicines Working Group, which will explore options to safeguard this supply.

Outgoing president Ms Skelly-Smith previously said: “The mood is, we're very concerned. This will affect all sectors – farm, equine and pets – and will have significant implications on animal health and welfare, public health, trade and the agricultural economy. Medicines affected include anaesthetics and vaccines, including salmonella vaccine for poultry, the loss of which poses a significant public health issue.”