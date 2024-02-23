Northern Ireland Protocol: New President of British Veterinary Association (BVA) in NI vows to continue fight against pending EU ban on 51% of veterinary medicines from Great Britain
Vets have warned that despite a restored assembly, NI still faces a “serious threat" to public health and the agri-food economy when the EU blocks 51% of veterinary medicines coming into NI from GB next year.
In the wake of Brexit, the EU had granted a three year grace period on the restrictions from GB but the BVA said exactly the same issues will arise again in 2025 without a resolution.
The Northern Ireland Branch of the British Veterinary Association (BVA) and the North of Ireland Veterinary Association issued a statement on the matter after electing Dr. Sharon Verner as their new President on Thursday night.
Sharon said: "There have been plenty of challenges for Northern Ireland’s veterinary profession to overcome in recent years and many of these will continue during my year as President, such as finding a permanent solution to the long-standing, unresolved matter of ensuring continued access to veterinary medicines."
Sharon also praised Dr Esther Skelly-Smith for her "outstanding time" as President for the year previously, as well as Past President and Honorary Secretary Mark Little and outgoing Senior Vice President Fiona McFarland.
All of them worked exceptionally hard, she said, to secure the progress made so far on the veterinary medicines’ access issue.
If unresolved, she said, it could see Northern Ireland lose access to up to 51% of veterinary medicines after the EU grace period ends at the end of 2025.
Recently the associations have welcomed the restoration of the NI Assembly and Executive as well as the new Veterinary Medicines Working Group, which will explore options to safeguard this supply.
Outgoing president Ms Skelly-Smith previously said: “The mood is, we're very concerned. This will affect all sectors – farm, equine and pets – and will have significant implications on animal health and welfare, public health, trade and the agricultural economy. Medicines affected include anaesthetics and vaccines, including salmonella vaccine for poultry, the loss of which poses a significant public health issue.”
Longer term, the scale and costs of implementing EU medicines requirements means companies are likely to withdraw products from NI, she added.