Northern Ireland weather: Province set to join rest of UK in enjoying an Indian summer over next few days

Northern Ireland could see a return to summer scenes such as this one at Hazelbank Park in Newtownabbey as the spell of very warm weather in May/June.

The Met Office said some of the country could experience a heatwave from Saturday onwards, with the mercury reaching 28C or higher in some areas.

The sun is set to shine in Northern Ireland on Sunday and that is set to be the start of four days of lndian summer.

The only fly in the ointment at this stage is Thursday but even then the forecast is for showers with some parts staying dry although more unsettled weather is in the forecast for next weekend.

As Hurricane Franklin rages over the Atlantic, it is helping to push high pressure and unseasonably warm conditions towards the UK, the forecaster said.

The update comes after the weather service said last month that tropical storms could bring hot and dry weather, leading to a hotter-than-average September.

Average temperatures for September are in the late teens, according to the Met Office.

The news will be welcomed by many Britons underwhelmed by one of the wettest July months on record which saw flooding in some parts followed by a mixed bag of sunshine and rain in August.

According to the Met Office, for a weather event to count as a heatwave there must be temperatures of 25C or higher for three days or more, with that threshold rising to 28C or more in warmer regions including the south-east of England.

While it is unlikely Northern Ireland will see those temperatures over that period of time a few days could see the mercury rise close to it in some places.

Grahame Madge, Met Office spokesman, said: "Because of the energy, heat, and moisture that tropical storms contain, they are significant disruptors of the North Atlantic atmosphere.

"Hurricane Franklin is pushing high pressure our way.

"We are likely to see heatwave conditions in some of the UK.

"We are expecting 26 or 27C, possibly 28C with scope for higher temperatures.

"By and large, most people will be in for a fine and sunny week possibly edging into next weekend.