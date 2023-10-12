Living in Co Armagh, which is of course famous for its orchards, you could easily take apples for granted.

However, at the end of October each year, the people of Richhill, itself surrounded by orchards, celebrate the locally grown Bramley Apple.

This year’s Richhill Apple Harvest Fayre will take place over six days from Tuesday 24th October to Sunday 29th October.

The main event, as always, is Saturday’s Apple Fayre Day. It sees the historical centre of Richhill transformed into an open air market with live music and entertainment throughout the day.

“We pride ourselves on a warm, welcoming atmosphere on Apple Fayre Day and this year we would love to see lots of people who haven’t been before in Richhill on Saturday 28th October,” said Ruth Briggs, one of the organisers of the Richhill Apple Harvest Fayre.

“We obviously want everyone to have a great time, but we also want to keep highlighting the importance and value that apple growing brings to our local community.

“So you’ll see apples everywhere and many of the traders will have an apple twist to tie in with our overall theme.”

There is also once again a very healthy crop of musical talent at Apple Fayre Day this year.

“On our music stage we have local favourites Catch 22, the super talented Qua Family and The Swingtime Starlets, who have also become firm favourites among fayre regulars,” said Ruth Briggs.

“And then all the way from Virginia, we’ll be joined by the American bluegrass band Level Best. They’ll be performing in the marquee at the castle on Wednesday night and then coming back to join us on Saturday again.”

The festival takes place at the end of October to coincide with the end of the apple harvest.

“This year we’ve been following the progress of one local Bramley Apple tree in particular,” said Ruth Briggs.

“We’ve had regular updates on our Facebook page as it grew and then started producing apples of course.

“And on Apple Fayre Day, we’ll be asking people to guess how many apples have been picked from the tree. There’ll be a prize for the person with the closest answer, but more importantly we just want to re-emphasise that apples are at the very core of the fayre.”

A new event for the 2023 Richhill Apple Harvest Fayre is ‘Richhill Memories’, a night of storytelling on Thursday 26th October.

“We’ve a great group of people lined up to tell a true story about Richhill or one that is linked to the village in some way,” said Ruth Briggs. “Expect nostalgia, a few good laughs and hopefully a few surprises as we will no doubt hear about some of the many wonderful characters associated with the village.

“This is the first year of this event and we’re hoping that it’s going to go from strength to strength.”

On Friday night, Orchard County residents can look forward to fireworks over Richhill thanks to the fayre’s ‘Alternative Hallowe’en’ celebrations.

This event, supported by the local Methodist church, is aimed at younger generations with games and activities planned in the Square (Richhill).