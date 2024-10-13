Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Rural dwellers in Mid Ulster are being urged to be vigilant after a spate of farm equipment and rural burglaries.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Such crime “severely” impacts the farm business, the PSNI said.

Detectives are investigating a possible link between the thefts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They have issued advice to farms and property owners, such as checking existing lighting and alarms and locking outbuildings at night. They also recommend against leaving vehicles and implements where criminals “scouting for theft opportunities” can see them.

Police are offering advice after agricultural machinery, including quadbikes, were stolen from farm premises

A PSNI press release set out details about the burglaries.

The statement was in the name of a Detective Sergeant Curley (no first name given), who said: “Sometime between Thursday, September 26 and Friday, October 11, it was reported that a number of properties across the district had been targeted and a number of high-value machinery and other items were taken.

“Sometime between 10pm on Wednesday, September 25 and 8am on Thursday, September 26, it was reported that entry was gained to a property in the Whitelough Road area of Aughnacloy. It was reported that a number of power tools and a television were taken.”

The statement continued: "Sometime between 9pm on Thursday, September 26 and 7am on Friday, September 27, it was reported that a Top Soil Screening machine was taken from an outbuilding at the Legilly Road area of Dungannon. Police also received a report shortly before 8:20am on Monday, September 30 of damage to a excavator that was parked at the Whitelough Road area of Aughnacloy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Police received a report that sometime between 5pm on Sunday, September 29 and 8am on Monday, September 30, it was reported that a red Honda quadbike was stolen from the Glencrew Road area of Aughnacloy and remains outstanding at this time. Sometime between Friday, September 27 and Monday, September 30, it was reported that a greaser and a strimmer were stolen from an outhouse at the Curlagh Road area of Aughnacloy.”

Sergeant Curley said: "Shortly after 3:50am on Wednesday, October 9, it was reported to police that a green Yamaha quadbike was stolen from the Dunmacmay Road area of Aughnacloy and is also outstanding at this time.

“Sometime between 9:45pm on Thursday, October 10 and 7:45am on Friday, October 11, it was reported to police that two trailers have been moved and a John Deer Gator 855D has been stolen from the Dunmacmay Road area of Aughnacloy. Also noted a Spectra site-level and Dewault router also stolen from an outbuilding in the area. Police received a report that a set of aluminium step ladders and a Stihl leaf blower were taken from an unoccupied farm building located at the Derrycourtney Road area of Aughnacloy sometime between 3pm on Thursday, October 10 and 9am on Friday, October 11."

The police statement concluded: “Enquiries are continuing but at this stage, police are investigating a potential link between these incidents. We would ask the local community to be vigilant when securing their property in rural areas. Rural crime severely impacts the farm business, and Police want to remind farmers to be vigilant at this time of year.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For useful information in relation to securing your possessions:

- Close and lock yard gates at night to deter drive-through thieves

- Check existing lighting, alarms and cameras are working correctly and update if necessary

- Lock outbuildings at night and carry out your usual security checks in winter –

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Avoid leaving vehicles and implements where they can be easily seen by criminals scouting for theft opportunities

- Consider infra-red beam alarms, CCTV and floodlighting to protect farm yards

- Store portable tools such as chain saws, jet washers and welders in a secure locked ‘cage’

- Join a local farm watch group or WhatsApp network to keep updated about local rural crime trends and suspicious sightings

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Mark tools, equipment and implements with your post code to deter thieves and aid recovery by police

- Know what you own - record all makes, models and photograph kit to help police investigate and aid an insurance claim

- Use trackers, immobilisers and CESAR-mark tractors and ATVs to deter thieves

- Consider mechanical devices to anchor down quads

- Remove keys when machines are not in use and store them in a secure cabinet where possible

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad