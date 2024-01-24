Rare Breed: Five new farming families featured on popular UTV agriculture show

Leanne and Trevor Hutchinson, from outside Maghera, who are first time farmers, feature on UTV's 'Rare Breed' on Thursday.

Now in its twelfth year, the series has taken viewers into the farming world through the lives of farmers across the country.

All the families featured reflect the diversity and innovation in Northern Ireland’s agri-food sector.

In the second episode it’s February and Leanne and Trevor Hutchinson, from outside Maghera are first time farmers.

They started a small mixed enterprise and in 2023, they’re putting time and money into pedigree pigs.

They’ve big plans to show at Balmoral in two months’ time and they’re buying a new sow from Robbie Neil in Crossgar, who’s also their mentor.

Then, we’re off to outside Loughgall in Armagh where beekeepers, Jack Wilson and his grandad William Haffey supply farmers with hives to pollinate their crops.

During the cold months, bees stay inside and eat their honey stores. In February, they are checking if the insects need extra food.

While the bees are taking it easy, the hard working duo get on with maintenance.

Eighteen year old Dan McCaffrey and his grandfather farm cattle and sheep on 200 acres on the Belfast hills.

Dan has big plans for his farm. He’s moving from beef and into dairy cows. But before he can make the switch he has a lot of work to get everything into order.

We head to Co. Down where sister and brother, Alise and Arthur Callaghan farm near Kilkeel.

Alise is a vet, and Arthur works for a meat company. Their family used to milk cows and now they specialise in rearing dairy bull calves for beef.

And the episode ends back in Co. Armagh, near Mullaghbawn where we meet Colleen McCann and her sister Eleanor. They manage Clarkhill Farm with their dad, Oliver.

February is a slow month and the cattle are still indoors until the ground dries up.

UTV’s Mark McFadden and Rita Fitzgerald narrate the series. Sponsored by NIE Networks,

‘Rare Breed’ – A Farming Year continues on Thursday 25th January at 8.30pm on UTV.