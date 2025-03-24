​A retired teacher was killed by cows which repeatedly attacked him after he was tossed into the air during a walk with his friend along Hadrian's Wall, an inquest has heard. File photo.

​A retired teacher was killed by cows which repeatedly attacked him after he was tossed into the air during a walk with his friend along Hadrian's Wall, an inquest has heard.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cattle with their calves charged at 72-year-old grandfather Malcolm Flynn, from Carlisle, and one of them kicked him in the head while he lay seriously injured, his fellow rambler Christopher Barkless told a hearing in Morpeth, Northumberland.

Mr Barkless had to climb a tree to escape and he called the emergency services but his longstanding friend could not be saved and died from chest injuries, the inquest heard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It happened in a field at Thirlwall Castle Farm near Gilsland, close to the Cumbria and Northumberland border, on September 11 2020.

Mr Flynn, a father of two, was a member of the Ramblers' Association and regularly walked with his friend Mr Barkless, and they were completing the Hadrian's Wall route in sections.

Mr Barkless said they had set off from Gilsland that morning and after entering a field, he noticed four cows and their calves blocking the path, so he changed course.

He told the inquest: “I was not comfortable with that situation, they were not behaving in a manner that I would expect.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Barkless said he told his friend he was changing course and turned his back only to hear a “tumultuous motion” as the cattle moved quickly towards Mr Flynn and he started to run away.

The witness said a cow shoulder charged the pensioner, knocking him to the ground, then flipped him up in the air.

He lay injured on the ground and every time he moved after that, a cow would trample him, Mr Barkless said.