These photographs, there are 20 in total are from August 1981, so they are 43 years old.

We were wondering if any of our readers might be able to identify those in the photographs.

Have a look through this selection and let us know, drop us a comment, or email [email protected].

In the weeks and months, we hope to bring regular Retro pictures for readers to enjoy.

1 . Sizing up their chances of a win while they wait their turn to compete as the sheepdog trials at Shane’s Castle, Antrim, in August 1981 are, from left, Caldwell Hampbell, Castlederg, Thomas McVeigh, Saintfield, and George Harper, Castlerock. Picture: News Letter archives Sizing up their chances of a win while they wait their turn to compete as the sheepdog trials at Shane’s Castle, Antrim, in August 1981 are, from left, Caldwell Hampbell, Castlederg, Thomas McVeigh, Saintfield, and George Harper, Castlerock. Picture: News Letter archives Photo: Farming Life archives/Darryl Armitage Photo Sales

