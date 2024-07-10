Retro: 20 photographs from the Farming Life 1981 August archive

Darryl Armitage
By Darryl Armitage
Published 10th Jul 2024, 08:00 BST
We have another superb selection of old photographs which come from the Farming Life archives.

These photographs, there are 20 in total are from August 1981, so they are 43 years old.

We were wondering if any of our readers might be able to identify those in the photographs.

Have a look through this selection and let us know, drop us a comment, or email [email protected].

In the weeks and months, we hope to bring regular Retro pictures for readers to enjoy.

You can find more of our videos here.

1. NEWS LETTER - AUGUST 1981014.jpg

Photo: Farming Life archives/Darryl Armitage

2. NEWS LETTER - AUGUST 1981004.jpg

Photo: Farming Life archives/Darryl Armitage

3. Farming Life archives/Darryl Armitage

Photo: Farming Life archives/Darryl Armitage

4. NEWS LETTER - AUGUST 1981008.jpg

Photo: Farming Life archives/Darryl Armitage

