Retro: 22 old photos from the vintage events held in the Glens of Antrim down through the years

Following on from our recent Retro pictures from the Carnlough Vintage Fair, we have this week old photographs from vintage events which had been held in Glens of Antrim down through the years.

We were wondering if any of our readers might be able to identify those in the photographs.

Have a look through this selection and let us know, drop us a comment, or email [email protected].

In the weeks and months, we hope to bring regular Retro pictures for readers to enjoy.

Ann Cosgrove Cushendall pictured during the Glens Vintage club's May Day drive.Pic Ann Blaney/Kevin McAuley Photography/Multimedia.

Assembley point Cushendall during the Glens Vintage club's May Day drive.Pic Ann Blaney/Kevin McAuley Photography/Multimedia.

Brian Duffin Cushendall pictured during the Glens Vintage club's May Day drive.Pic Ann Blaney/Kevin McAuley Photography/Multimedia.

James McCollum leads the Cloughmills club during the Glens Vintage club's May Day drive.Pic Ann Blaney/Kevin McAuley Photography/Multimedia.