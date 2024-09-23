Retro: 23 old photographs from vintage rallies held around NI from the Farming Life archives

These photographs relate to vintage rallies which were held around Northern Ireland down through the years. There are 23 in total.

We were wondering if any of our readers might be able to identify those in the photographs.

Have a look through this selection and let us know, drop us a comment, or email [email protected].

In the weeks and months, we hope to bring regular Retro pictures for readers to enjoy.

1 . Gavan Caldwell We were wondering if any of our readers might be able to identify those in the photographs. Photo: Gavan Caldwell Photo Sales

2 . Steven McAuley We were wondering if any of our readers might be able to identify those in the photographs. Photo: Steven McAuley Photo Sales

3 . Farming Life archives We were wondering if any of our readers might be able to identify those in the photographs. Photo: Farming Life archives Photo Sales

4 . Gavan Caldwell Lord O'Neill taking a look at the traction engine pumps during the Antrim Vintage Rally Photo: Gavan Caldwell Photo Sales