Retro: 23 old photographs from vintage rallies held around NI from the Farming Life archives

Darryl Armitage
By Darryl Armitage

Journalist

Published 23rd Sep 2024, 02:30 BST
Updated 23rd Sep 2024, 15:17 BST
We have another superb selection of old photographs which come from the Farming Life archives.

These photographs relate to vintage rallies which were held around Northern Ireland down through the years. There are 23 in total.

We were wondering if any of our readers might be able to identify those in the photographs.

Have a look through this selection and let us know, drop us a comment, or email [email protected].

In the weeks and months, we hope to bring regular Retro pictures for readers to enjoy.

1. Gavan Caldwell

2. Steven McAuley

3. Farming Life archives

Lord O'Neill taking a look at the traction engine pumps during the Antrim Vintage Rally

4. Gavan Caldwell

Lord O'Neill taking a look at the traction engine pumps during the Antrim Vintage Rally Photo: Gavan Caldwell

