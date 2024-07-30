Retro: 24 old photos from the Carnlough Vintage Fair down through the years from the Farming Life archive

These photographs, there are 24 in total are all from Carnlough Vintage Fair down through the years.

We were wondering if any of our readers might be able to identify those in the photographs.

Have a look through this selection and let us know, drop us a comment, or email [email protected].

In the weeks and months, we hope to bring regular Retro pictures for readers to enjoy.

Carnlough Vintage Club who ran a pig race for Alzheimer's and Breast awareness on Saturday evening see saturday's farming life for more pictures. Picture Steven McAuley/Kevin McAuley Photography

Carnlough Vintage Club who ran a pig race for Alzheimer's and Breast awareness selling tickets on Saturday evening. Picture Steven McAuley/Kevin McAuley Photography

Carnlough Vintage Club who ran a pig race for Alzheimer's and Breast awareness on Saturday evening Picture Steven McAuley/Kevin McAuley Photography