Retro: 24 old photos from the Farming Life archive from the summer of 2010

These photographs, there are 25 in total are all from the summer of 2010.

We were wondering if any of our readers might be able to identify those in the photographs.

Have a look through this selection and let us know, drop us a comment, or email [email protected].

In the weeks and months, we hope to bring regular Retro pictures for readers to enjoy.

Leiza and Grant Montgomery, PALS Ireland, present a cheque for £20,000 to Stephen Thompson, chairman, and Margaret McElfatrick, secretary/treasurer, of the Motor Neurone Disease Association.

Stephen Thompson, chairman, Motor Neurone Disease Association receives a cheque for £57,000 on behalf of Dept of Neurology at John Hopkins Medicine, from Leiza and Grant Montgomery, PALS Ireland.

Dr John McConville, consultant neurologist, and Dr. Collette Donaghy, Royal Victoria Hospital, receive a cheque for £8,125 from Michael McWhinney, PALS Ireland.