Retro: 24 photographs from vintage rallies down through the years

Darryl Armitage
By Darryl Armitage
Published 12th Jun 2024, 09:52 BST
Updated 12th Jun 2024, 10:24 BST
We have another superb selection of old photographs which come from the Farming Life archives.

These photographs, there are 24 in total, were taken down through the years were taken at vintage rallies held across Northern Ireland

We were wondering if any of our readers might be able to identify those in the photographs.

Have a look through this selection and let us know, drop us a comment, or email [email protected].

In the weeks and months, we hope to bring regular Retro pictures for readers to enjoy.

Can you help identify those who are in this old photograph? Do you know what the event was and where it was held?

1. Farming Life archives

Can you help identify those who are in this old photograph? Do you know what the event was and where it was held? Photo: Farming Life archives

