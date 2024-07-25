Retro: 25 more old photos from the Farming Life archive from the summer of 2010

These photographs, there are 25 in total are all from the summer of 2010.

We were wondering if any of our readers might be able to identify those in the photographs.

Have a look through this selection and let us know, drop us a comment, or email [email protected].

In the weeks and months, we hope to bring regular Retro pictures for readers to enjoy.

Jim, Andrew and David Fletcher being presented the Shapwick Cup by judge Thomas Wright included in the photograph are Maureen Currie, Agribusiness Manager, Northern Bank and Trevor Fegan, Chairman and Michelle McCauley, Vice-Chairman.

Cormac McKervey from Ulster Bank with Feargal McKenna Moses Irwin Denziel Johnston and Robert Simpson pictured at Fermanagh County Show on Wednesday.

Cormac McKervey and Anne Marie McCusker withIan Irwin and Stewart Baxter pictured at Fermanagh County Show on Wednesday.