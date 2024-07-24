Retro: 25 old photos from the Farming Life archive from the summer of 2010

These photographs, there are 25 in total are all from the summer of 2010.

We were wondering if any of our readers might be able to identify those in the photographs.

Have a look through this selection and let us know, drop us a comment, or email [email protected].

In the weeks and months, we hope to bring regular Retro pictures for readers to enjoy.

Eamon McAleenan with is immaculate 1911 Road Locomotive Steam Engine called 'The Emerald'. Photo: Gary Gardiner.

The Reserve Champion Texel at Enniskillen Show was owned by John Foster, Castlederg and Graham Foster is pictured exhibiting the prizewinner. Photo: Columba O'Hare

Entries for the forthcoming multi-breed calf show at Moira will close on Friday, August 13. Organisers from the Ayrshire, Holstein and Jersey Clubs, Peter Drummon, Hilary Wilson, Paul Dunn and Mark Logan, are pictured with sponsors, Brian McCarron, Genus ABS; Gordon Donaldson, John Thompson and Sons Ltd; David George, Ulster Bank; and Keith Agnew, United Feeds. Picture: Columba O'Hare/Fotacol.