Retro: 25 old photos from the Farming Life archive from the summer of 2010

Darryl Armitage
By Darryl Armitage
Published 24th Jul 2024, 12:00 BST
We have another superb selection of old photographs which come from the Farming Life archives.

These photographs, there are 25 in total are all from the summer of 2010.

We were wondering if any of our readers might be able to identify those in the photographs.

Have a look through this selection and let us know, drop us a comment, or email [email protected].

In the weeks and months, we hope to bring regular Retro pictures for readers to enjoy.

You can find more of our videos here.

We were wondering if any of our readers might be able to identify those in the photographs.

1. Eamon McAleenan with is immaculate 1911 Road Locomotive Steam Engine called 'The Emerald'. Photo: Gary Gardiner.

We were wondering if any of our readers might be able to identify those in the photographs.Photo: Farming Life archives/Gary Gardiner

Photo Sales
We were wondering if any of our readers might be able to identify those in the photographs.

2. The Reserve Champion Texel at Enniskillen Show was owned by John Foster, Castlederg and Graham Foster is pictured exhibiting the prizewinner. Photo: Columba O'Hare

We were wondering if any of our readers might be able to identify those in the photographs.Photo: Farming Life archives/Columba O'Hare

Photo Sales
We were wondering if any of our readers might be able to identify those in the photographs.

3. Entries for the forthcoming multi-breed calf show at Moira will close on Friday, August 13. Organisers from the Ayrshire, Holstein and Jersey Clubs, Peter Drummon, Hilary Wilson, Paul Dunn and Mark Logan, are pictured with sponsors, Brian McCarron, Genus ABS; Gordon Donaldson, John Thompson and Sons Ltd; David George, Ulster Bank; and Keith Agnew, United Feeds. Picture: Columba O'Hare/Fotacol.

We were wondering if any of our readers might be able to identify those in the photographs.Photo: Farming Life archives/Columba O'Hare

Photo Sales
We were wondering if any of our readers might be able to identify those in the photographs.

4. Jack Smyth champion young handler pictured at Castlewellan Show on Saturday. Pictures Kevin & Steven McAuley/Kevin McAuley Photography Multimedia

We were wondering if any of our readers might be able to identify those in the photographs.Photo: Farming Life archives/Kevin and Steven McAuley

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.