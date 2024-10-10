Retro: 26 more old photographs from around NI from 1980 from the Farming Life archives

2 . One of Ulster’s best-known horsemen, Jack Bamber, of Ballymena, was still active in the saddle, as pictured here in September 1980 in Ballymena Fairhill where he was exercising this young horse. The News Letter noted that “Ballymena and Bamber are synonymous with good horses, many of which have earned a high reputation for their jumping ability when exported to different parts of the world”. Picture: Farming Life archives/Darryl Armitage

One of Ulster’s best-known horsemen, Jack Bamber, of Ballymena, was still active in the saddle, as pictured here in September 1980 in Ballymena Fairhill where he was exercising this young horse. The News Letter noted that “Ballymena and Bamber are synonymous with good horses, many of which have earned a high reputation for their jumping ability when exported to different parts of the world”. Picture: Farming Life archives/Darryl Armitage Photo: Farming Life archives/Darryl Armitage