Retro: 26 old photographs from livestock sales at Ballymena Mart from the Farming Life archive

These photographs relate to livestock sales at Ballymena Mart, Co Antrim, down through the years. There are 26 in total.

We were wondering if any of our readers might be able to identify those in the photographs.

1 . Reserve Show Champion and top priced Bull at 4800Gns. at the Limousin Ballymena Sale with Barney O'Kane on the halter and (from left) Judge Peter Smyth, Neill Scott, Norbrook and Bobby Campbell co-owner. Photo: Farming Life archives Photo Sales

2 . Farming Life archives Photo: Farming Life archives Photo Sales

3 . Enjoying a chat at the sale in Ballymena market on Wednesday.Pic Kevin McAuley Photo: Farming Life archives/Kevin McAuley Photo Sales