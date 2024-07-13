Retro: 28 more old photos about Texels from the Farming Life archive down through the years

Darryl Armitage
By Darryl Armitage

Journalist

Published 13th Jul 2024, 08:00 BST
We have another superb selection of old photographs which come from the Farming Life archives.

These photographs, there are 28 in total are all about Texel sheep.

We were wondering if any of our readers might be able to identify those in the photographs.

Have a look through this selection and let us know, drop us a comment, or email [email protected].

In the weeks and months, we hope to bring regular Retro pictures for readers to enjoy.

You can find more of our videos here.

We were wondering if any of our readers might be able to identify those in the photographs.

1. Farming Life archives/Kevin McAuley

We were wondering if any of our readers might be able to identify those in the photographs. Photo: Farming Life archives/Kevin McAuley

Photo Sales
We were wondering if any of our readers might be able to identify those in the photographs.

2. Farming Life archives/Kevin McAuley

We were wondering if any of our readers might be able to identify those in the photographs. Photo: Farming Life archives/Kevin McAuley

Photo Sales
We were wondering if any of our readers might be able to identify those in the photographs.

3. Small flock winners Sam Gordon Andrew Kennedy and Alistair Gault with Brian McTaggart Judge at the Texel presentation evening at the Clarion hotel Carrickfergus. Pic Kevin McAuley

We were wondering if any of our readers might be able to identify those in the photographs. Photo: Farming Life archives/Kevin McAuley

Photo Sales
We were wondering if any of our readers might be able to identify those in the photographs.

4. Farming Life archives/Kevin McAuley

We were wondering if any of our readers might be able to identify those in the photographs. Photo: Farming Life archives/Kevin McAuley

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice