These photographs, there are 30 in total, were taken down through the years, these photographs are from agricultural shows in May and June 1980, so they are 44 years old.

We were wondering if any of our readers might be able to identify those in the photographs.

Have a look through this selection and let us know, drop us a comment, or email [email protected].

In this weeks and months, we hope to bring regular Retro pictures for readers to enjoy.

Farming Life archives/Darryl Armitage This fascinating old photograph is from the Farming Life archives. Can you help us with the names of those who are in the photographs? Photo: Farming Life archives/Darryl Armitage

Pictured in June 1980 is 14-year-old Frances Toal from Randalstown and her pony High Noon who competed in the jumping event at the Lurgan Show. Picture: Farming Life/News Letter archives/Darryl Armitage

Pictured in June 1980 is seven-year-old Lisa Buchanon from Brackagh, Portadown, with her entry in the goat section at the Lurgan Show. Picture: Farming Life/News Letter archives/Darryl Armitage