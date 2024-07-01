These photographs, there are 31 in total are from May 1981, so they are 43 years old.

We were wondering if any of our readers might be able to identify those in the photographs.

Have a look through this selection and let us know, drop us a comment, or email [email protected].

In the weeks and months, we hope to bring regular Retro pictures for readers to enjoy.

You can find more of our videos here.

1 . Farming Life archives Can you help identify who is in this old photograph?Photo: Farming Life archives Photo Sales

2 . NEWS LETTER - MAY 1981004.jpg Can you help identify who is in this old photograph?Photo: Farming Life archives Photo Sales

3 . NEWS LETTER - MAY 1981005.jpg Can you help identify who is in this old photograph?Photo: Farming Life archives Photo Sales