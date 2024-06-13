These photographs, there are 34 in total, were taken down through the years were taken at vintage rallies held across Northern Ireland

We were wondering if any of our readers might be able to identify those in the photographs.

Have a look through this selection and let us know, drop us a comment, or email [email protected].

In the weeks and months, we hope to bring regular Retro pictures for readers to enjoy.

1 . HARRY MCFERRON AND FRIENDS AT THE RALLY PIC KEVIN M,CAULEY Can you help identify those who are in this old photograph? Do you know what the event was and where it was held? Photo: Farming Life archives Photo Sales

2 . Farming Life archives Can you help identify those who are in this old photograph? Do you know what the event was and where it was held? Photo: Farming Life archives Photo Sales

3 . Farming Life archives Can you help identify those who are in this old photograph? Do you know what the event was and where it was held? Photo: Farming Life archives Photo Sales

4 . Farming Life archives Can you help identify those who are in this old photograph? Do you know what the event was and where it was held? Photo: Farming Life archives Photo Sales