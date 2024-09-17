Retro: A final 22 old photographs from livestock sales which were held at Dungannon from the Farming Life archive

These photographs relate to livestock sales which were held at Dungannon in Co Tyrone down through the years. There are 22 in total.

We were wondering if any of our readers might be able to identify those in the photographs.

Have a look through this selection and let us know, drop us a comment, or email [email protected].

In the weeks and months, we hope to bring regular Retro pictures for readers to enjoy.

You can find more of our videos here.

1 . Farming Life archives We were wondering if any of our readers might be able to identify those in the photographs. Photo: Farming Life archives Photo Sales

2 . Farming Life archives We were wondering if any of our readers might be able to identify those in the photographs. Photo: Farming Life archives Photo Sales

3 . Columba O'Hare/ Fotacol We were wondering if any of our readers might be able to identify those in the photographs. Photo: Columba O'Hare/ Fotacol Photo Sales