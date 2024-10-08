Retro: A final 24 old photographs from vintage rallies held around NI from the Farming Life archives

These photographs relate to vintage rallies which were held around Northern Ireland down through the years. There are 24 in total.

We were wondering if any of our readers might be able to identify those in the photographs.

Have a look through this selection and let us know, drop us a comment, or email [email protected].

In the weeks and months, we hope to bring regular Retro pictures for readers to enjoy.

1 . We were wondering if any of our readers might be able to identify those in the photographs. We were wondering if any of our readers might be able to identify those in the photographs. Photo: SIMON ROBINSON Photo Sales

2 . We were wondering if any of our readers might be able to identify those in the photographs. We were wondering if any of our readers might be able to identify those in the photographs. Photo: SIMON ROBINSON Photo Sales

3 . We were wondering if any of our readers might be able to identify those in the photographs. We were wondering if any of our readers might be able to identify those in the photographs. Photo: SIMON ROBINSON Photo Sales

4 . We were wondering if any of our readers might be able to identify those in the photographs. We were wondering if any of our readers might be able to identify those in the photographs. Photo: SIMON ROBINSON Photo Sales