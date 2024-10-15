Retro: A final 25 old photographs from around NI from 1980 from the Farming Life archives

These photographs are from the year 1980 and were taking all around Northern Ireland. There are 25 in total.

We were wondering if any of our readers might be able to identify those in the photographs.

Have a look through this selection and let us know, drop us a comment, or email [email protected].

In the weeks and months, we hope to bring regular Retro pictures for readers to enjoy.

Gathering potatoes the easy way in late July 1980. Pictured are David Hamilton, Paul Dornan, Robert Hamilton and John McAdoo on the Gilliland farm at Castleavery, Newtownards. Picture: News Letter archives/Darryl Armitage

nl SEPT 1980085.jpg Photo: Farming Life archives/Darryl Armitage

nl SEPT 1980042.jpg Photo: Farming Life archives/Darryl Armitage

nl SEPT 1980086.jpg Photo: Farming Life archives/Darryl Armitage