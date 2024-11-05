South Antrim MP Robin Swann has said the government has lost the trust of farmers.

​He was commenting amid the fallout from its changes to inheritance tax rules, which critics say will seriously hobble the farming industry.

As well as being a former UUP leader and health minister, Mr Swann was a prominent member of the Young Farmers Clubs of Ulster and was last year installed as president of the Farmers’ Choir.

He said of the new tax: “The average farm income in the past year in Northern Ireland was £27,345, which does not exactly leave those family farms a lot of slack.

"It does not leave them much to live on, let alone meet inheritance tax bills.

"This change will have a significant impact on Northern Ireland family farms and future generations, at a time just after the Department of Agriculture announced the launch of their Farming for the Generations pilot scheme.

“Farmers, particularly from family farms, are facing a huge level of uncertainty.

"They’re anxious about the long-term impact that this change may have on their children and grandchildren, some being the fifth generation to have worked and built up their holding.

"South Antrim has a significant agricultural sector, and many farmers have been in touch with me about how worried they are for the future sustainability and viability the family business.

“For the government to succeed in many aspects, from food security to the environment, they need to work in partnership with farmers, and in a partnership, you need trust.

"Unfortunately, I believe that this government is no longer trusted by farmers and the challenge the Executive will have, will be in how they ensure they retain and gain the trust of our farmers.“

On Tuesday, the Labour First Minister of Wales Baroness Morgan said there had been “a lot of noise” about the policy, and insisted the “vast majority of farms will not have to pay”.

“The fact is that the rest of the population have to pay inheritance tax, and there is a huge allowance when it comes to the agricultural community,” she said.