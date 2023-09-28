A bee collecting pollen and resting on the petal of a courgette plant flower, as UK wildlife continues to decline with many species at risk of extinction, according to the latest State Of Nature report. PA Photo.

The new State of Nature 2023 report, which has been compiled by leading professionals from over 60 research and conservation organisations, is the most comprehensive review of nature in Northern Ireland

The report says it shows the impact of intensive management of our land and seas, as well as climate change. It found that farmland birds have decreased by 43% since 1996, across 17 monitored species and 891 plant species have declined by a 14% average between 1970 and 2019.

The report concluded: "With approximately 76% of land in Northern Ireland being used for agriculture, nature-friendly farming urgently needs to be implemented at a wide scale to halt the decline in farmland wildlife.”

