RSPB backed 'State of Nature 2023 Report' finds Northern Ireland 'one of the most nature-depleted countries in the world'
Northern Ireland is now one of the most nature-depleted countries in the world, with 12% of species assessed threatened with extinction, according to a new report backed by the RSPB.
By Philip Bradfield
Published 28th Sep 2023, 17:54 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Sep 2023, 17:55 BST
The new State of Nature 2023 report, which has been compiled by leading professionals from over 60 research and conservation organisations, is the most comprehensive review of nature in Northern Ireland
The report says it shows the impact of intensive management of our land and seas, as well as climate change. It found that farmland birds have decreased by 43% since 1996, across 17 monitored species and 891 plant species have declined by a 14% average between 1970 and 2019.
The report concluded: "With approximately 76% of land in Northern Ireland being used for agriculture, nature-friendly farming urgently needs to be implemented at a wide scale to halt the decline in farmland wildlife.”
The Ulster Farmers Union declined to comment.