In a statement released on Thursday evening, Mr Brown said: “The UFU has been involved in initial meetings with UK officials and local stakeholder groups on the implications for internal UK market, two-way trade. It is crucial we get more clarity on the availability of veterinary medicines. We await the roll out of new measures to deal with second hand machinery imports.”"The UFU however welcomes the command paper’s stronger commitment to ensuring unfettered market access for NI businesses into GB which must be delivered soon, now that the phased introduction of the UK Border Operating Model has commenced.“Future divergence has always been one of our major concerns and although more detail is needed, a revised process to replace NI’s current automatic dynamic alignment with EU rules is welcome. Clarification is also needed on the extent of the involvement stakeholders here will have in proposed new structures, for example UK East – West Council.“The UFU will play our part, but it is essential that engagement is substantially improved to achieve the best possible outcome for farmers and food processors here. We look forward to engaging with a new DAERA Minister to champion NI agriculture,” said Mr Brown.