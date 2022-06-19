Saintfield Show 2022: Success for Samara as British Saddleback steals the show

Young Banbridge woman, Samara Radcliffe, was thrilled to receive the honour for Lady Diamond, rounding off a hugely successful day in the show ring.

Also taking home silverware in the pig section was Louise Stewart from Nutt’s Corner who was the winner of the Young Handlers Class.

There was a good turnout of livestock across all sections and many happy spectators enjoying their day at the very well organised show.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Champion of Champions, Lady Diamond, owned and exhibited by Samara Radcliffe from Banbridge, County Down.

And the Red Arrows even made an appearance, with their flight home to England taking them right over the venue, Glenbrook Farm, following flypasts in Banbridge and Hillsborough earlier in the day.

Over in the cattle rings, the judges had the very difficult task of choosing the 2022 Interbreed Champion from a strong line-up of winners.

James Martin, Donald Smyth and Lawrence Moore settled on the Limousin bull, Haltcliffe Nijinksy, owned by Crawford Brothers.

Reserve Interbreed Champion went to Grace Elwood’s British Blue, Bethel Pablo.

Grace Elwood with the Interbreed Reserve Champion pictured at Saintfield Show.

Speaking after tapping out the champion, judge James Martin, from Newtownards, remarked on the Limousin’s big capabilities.

“He’s well fleshed and very correct of himself.

“The Blue, which took Reserve, was very similar – very correct for the breed.”

Meanwhile, Rex Vincent, from Devon in England, was tasked with selecting the sheep Interbreed Champion on the day.

Trevor Bell with his Interbreed Champion Charollais ewe. Included is judge Rex Vincent and representative from sponsor Danske Bank.

It was the Charollais aged ewe owned by Trevor Bell that caught the judge’s eye and was crowned overall champion, with a Texel ewe lamb taking reserve.

Commenting on his selection, Mr Vincent said: “It’s a faultless sheep.

“It’s very well fleshed and very outstanding.

“It more or less chose itself. It was a strong class.”

Mr Vincent also judged Saturday’s Sheep Young Handlers Classes for both primary school and secondary school aged competitors.

First and second prize winners from both classes qualified for the Young Handlers Final, which will be held at Clogher Valley Show on 27 July.