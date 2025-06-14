Sales of sheep and cattle are held at Belfast livestock market (1935)

During this week in 1935 the News Letter published a number of reports from local livestock markets which had been held in Belfast.

The weekly sale of fat sheep and lambs had been held in Oxford Mart Belfast, by Messrs R J Allam, Limited.

The News Letter noted: “The entry of lambs was well in excess of last week's total. Mutton was scarcer as is usual at this time of the year. Shippers from all the principal English centres were in attendance and upwards of 1,500 lambs were exported. Heavy Iambs for local trade were making from 42s to 46s; for first quality crossbred lambs 35s to 40s. Medium lambs for the shipping trade (of which there was a large entry) realised from 28s to 34s and unfinished lots 25s to 27s 6d.

“Mutton was scarcer and met a dearer trade. A consignment of three pens of crossbred hoggets made 45s to 43s and 42s 6d respectively. Crossbred ewes of finish were in good demand and for beat lots 34s to 38s was received. With keen competition a fast trade prevailed right to the finish.”

Meanwhile, the weekly sales of fat, store and dairy cattle had also been held. At the weekly show of dairy cattle Mr Robert Kennedy officiated as the judge.

The News Letter noted: “In the calved cow class first prize went to Mr Edwin Woods, purchaser being Mr J Ralph at £24; the reserve in the same class belonged to Mr E Green and made £24, the buyer being Mr Herbert Patton.

“First prize in the springing cow class went Mr John Moore, the purchaser being Mr Robert McDowell who paid. £21, the reserve springer which was owned by Mr Alex Caughey was sold to Mr William Montgomery for £21.

“In the tuberculin tested class first honours went to Mr John Fletcher, and this exhibit was sold to Mr Buller for £21, the reserve, which was also by the same exhibitor, was sold to Mr J Ralph for £17 10s.

“Some strong prices were received for calved cows outside the prize list. One from Mr Robert Patton made £22 10s and another from Mr E Green made £22. A Jersey cow (springer) from Mr Alex Stewart made £17 5s.”

The News Letter added: “The entry totalled 130 cows, and with the attendance of English and Scotch exporters in competition with home dairymen a steady trade continued during the sale.”

Meanwhile, in the store cattle mart the entry “taxed the pens to their full capacity” ranging from calves to forward cattle for short keep.

The News Letter commented: “With the recent rain giving better assurance of future grass, buyers thronged the ring all day and bidding was very keen. Many lots were disposed of privately.”

It continued: “One lot of 13 forward bullocks was sold for £11 each; another entry of 46 from one consignor were disposed of through the ring. For strong bullocks £10 to £11 10s was received; and for six-quarters £9 to £9 10s.”

Heifers were still in keen demand, “good yearlings making from £7 10s to £8 15s and for stronger quality it was as high as £11 15s.

Heifer calves were .making from £5 5s to £6 10s and bullock calves from £4 5s to £5 10s.

In the fat cow section the entry totalled 60 head and “with the prevailing sultry weather business was easier in this department”. Young cows of finish made from £11 to £13, and older animals from £8 10s to £10 10s.

Meanwhile the entry of fat cattle had been similar to the previous week with about 600 head at the market.

The News Letter noted: “Prices were on par with recent quotations, but top figures were more prevalent. Mr William Patton realised the highest price of the sale per live cwt for two heifers weighing 12cwt 3qrs 141b, which made £11 7s 6d each (35s 6d). Mrs L McCann came next at 35s 3d per live cwt for two bullocks scaling 22cwt which made £19 7s 6d. 35S per cwt was recorded frequently for quality heifers and bullocks with Messrs James Hutchinson, R Napier, I Mulholland and James Patterson sharing this figure.

“Finished commercial cattle made from 32s to 34s. A consignment from Sir Thomas Dixon made up to 33s 6d. and an entry of five stall-feds from Mr Dan Feeney realised 33s 6d to 33s per cwt.”

The sale had commenced as usual with bulls, of which there was an entry of 35 young animals which made up to 31s 6d per cwt and older sorts from 28s to 30s.