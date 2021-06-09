Seskinore YFC tractor run

Recently Seskinore YFC held their annual tractor run with all proceeds going to Marie Curie and all raffle proceeds going to Jemma McGowan to help her get to Mexico for vital treatment

A huge thank you must go to everyone who came and supported to make the day a success, and thankfully the club got amazing weather for it.

Also the TFS for the use of the Showgrounds, James Anderson from Marie Curie, the PSNI for helping with traffic and any parents who helped out too.

Nearly 115 tractors took part in the run, with some receiving the following prizes:

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Best Presented - Callum Rennie.

Best Fleet - Kyle Telford.

Best Working Tractor - Sam Coulter.

The heifer raffle results

This year Seskinore YFC held a separate raffle for a heifer with all proceeds in aid of Jemma McGowan to help her get to Mexico to get the treatment she needs.

Congratulations to John Johnston who was the lucky winner of the heifer

The total amount raised from the tractor fun and being donated to Marie Curie and the raffle is yet to be confirmed.