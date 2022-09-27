Seven-bedroom period home with 75 acres of agricultural land and excellent equestrian facilities

Brookhill House, a stunning period home located on the Ardlough Road, Co Derry/Londonderry, is for sale for offers over £1,065,000.

This detached country residence was built around 1795, with a garden tower built in circa 1880.

Throughout the 19th century, Brookhill was established as a well-managed, successful farm.

Furthermore, there is direct access and fishing rights to the renowned River Faughan, with a mill and salmon leap.

This impressive country residence is for sale as a whole or in two lots.

Lot one includes Brookhill House, gate lodge, yard/outbuildings and approximately 35 acres to the south of Ardlough Road.

Brookhill House, with proportioned and well-balanced accommodation, is in need of sympathetic refurbishment.

The floor level of the house sits a metre and a half below road level, with a stone boundary wall concealing the rear. There is a pass door allowing pedestrian access to the adjacent outhouses. The property offers flexible accommodation over two storeys and retains period features throughout, including cornicing and ceiling roses, as well as Georgian sliding sash windows. The ground floor comprises two entrance halls, dining room, lounge, drawing room, boot room, utility, kitchen, WC, shower room, laundry room and boiler room.

Seven bedrooms are located on the first floor, along with two further bathrooms.

The property also benefits from a spacious attic that offers the potential for two further bedrooms. Supplementing the accommodation in the main house is a gate lodge with its own private access.

The lodge consists of one bedroom and one reception room, and benefits from a detached storage shed which was previously used for commercial purposes. Externally, you will find an impressive walled garden, as well as the garden tower.

Equestrianism at Brookhill is a particular feature, with a stable yard containing 12 loose boxes. In addition, there are two smaller loose boxes and a sand arena.

The yard also contains three further stone barns for storage, or the potential for further stabling or accommodation, subject to the relevant permissions. The land, located to the south of Ardlough Road, extends to approximately 35 acres. It is laid in pasture across six separate fields to include an area of woodland known locally as the Fairy Hill, and is bounded by the River Faughan.

The River Faughan is a sea trout and salmon fishery. Brookhill house has direct access to the river and the fishing rights for the full length of the River Faughan. Lot two, meanwhile, consists of a continuous block of approximately 40 acres of agricultural land to the north of Ardlough Road.

The land is currently laid in pasture across eight separate fields and is bounded by trees and hedgerow.

For further details in relation to Brookhill House, contact Neal Morrison, Tel. +44 (0) 289 026 7820, or Megan Houston, Tel. +44 (0)28 9026 7826.

