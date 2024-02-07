All Sections
News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING

Stopping animal cruelty should be a priority for all says new Agriculture Minister Andrew Muir In his first visit following taking up post

New DAERA Minister, Andrew Muir, has said that animal welfare issues would be among his top priorities going forward, during his first visit following taking up post.
By Gemma Murray
Published 7th Feb 2024, 15:22 GMT
Updated 7th Feb 2024, 15:29 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Speaking out during a visit yesterday (Tuesday) to the offices of the USPCA in Newry, he met with staff and volunteers during which a range of animal health issues were discussed.

“I am delighted to visit USPCA in my first visit as minister as I want to be an advocate for animal welfare issue," he said.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"It is something that I know that we can all agree on that improving animal welfare and stopping animal cruelty should be a priority for everyone,” Minister Muir said.

“Working with stakeholders and partners across the piece we can find a way to modernise and bring animal welfare legislation here into line with other jurisdictions.

“Through adopting a collaborative approach I am convinced we have an opportunity to make a real difference and going forward I will continue to engage and listen carefully to help inform my decisions.”