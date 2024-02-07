Stopping animal cruelty should be a priority for all says new Agriculture Minister Andrew Muir In his first visit following taking up post
Speaking out during a visit yesterday (Tuesday) to the offices of the USPCA in Newry, he met with staff and volunteers during which a range of animal health issues were discussed.
“I am delighted to visit USPCA in my first visit as minister as I want to be an advocate for animal welfare issue," he said.
"It is something that I know that we can all agree on that improving animal welfare and stopping animal cruelty should be a priority for everyone,” Minister Muir said.
“Working with stakeholders and partners across the piece we can find a way to modernise and bring animal welfare legislation here into line with other jurisdictions.
“Through adopting a collaborative approach I am convinced we have an opportunity to make a real difference and going forward I will continue to engage and listen carefully to help inform my decisions.”